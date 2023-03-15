A gentle and nurturing person, Tedi Michele Brown loved helping her garden of grandchildren grow. She was their Nana who also grew beautiful flowers. She was a knowledgeable gardener with an artist’s eye who loved to see all things bloom.

Michele was born June 28, 1960, in Liberty to Ted and Marjolaine Boyer. She married Dale Brown, her high school sweetheart, May 12, 1979. They set their wedding date ahead a few weeks so Michele could join Dale on a business trip to Germany. After a long battle with cancer, she died at home in Dayton on Saturday, March 11.

In 1978 Michele graduated from Dayton High School where she was active in band. In fact, she and Dale met on a band field trip. She was also interested in art and continued to paint as a young adult. She continued to create and use her art in other projects throughout her life. Another outlet for her creativity was cooking and hosting family gatherings. She, Josh and Jessica enjoyed cooking together.

Michele spent her professional life in sales for Metallic Building Systems, rising to be regional sales manager for the Northeastern States.

Survivors include her son and his wife Josh and Adrianna Brown as well as her daughter Jessica and husband Jason Bevel. Eight grandchildren survive her; they are Joey, Michael and Twyla Bevel and Amelia, Sutton, Clara, James and Magnolia Brown. Other survivors include her two brothers and their wives: Kevin and Viviann Boyer and Kyle and Shannon Boyer. Also surviving are her father-in-law Norman Brown and sisters-in-law Nancy Baker, Jo Riley and Susan Addington.

Predeceasing Michele were her husband Dale, her mother Marjolaine, her nephew Jacob Boyer and her mother-in-law Martha Brown.

Visitation will be Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with the funeral service Sunday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Dayton. Interment will be in the Magnolia Cemetery.

