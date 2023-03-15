Curtis Gene Moss, 64, of Saratoga, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his residence in Saratoga, Texas. Curtis was born on September 16, 1958, to the late John Moss and Estell Whitmire in Evadale, Texas.

Curtis was a oilfield worker for many years and retired as a logger for Wayne Castilaw Logging. He loved riding horses, fishing, and hunting. Curtis loved his family and friends. His beloved special bond with his friend Coy Duty, wife Sarah, and their son, Buck will last until eternity. Curtis will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mark Moss, Doug Moss; sister, Kathy Blackburn; and stepson, Jaimie Williams.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Amanda Hayes of Saratoga, Texas; sister, Carolyn Love of Votaw, Texas; daughters, Stephanie Moss of Saratoga, Texas, Jodie Renee Rawson and husband Bobby of Buna, Texas; step-daughter, Brittnay Nowell and husband Justin of Lumberton, Texas; step-sons, Dustin Lee Hatcher of Spring, Texas; Keith Allen Ray Scott of Broaddus, Texas; grandchildren, Drake Kirkland and wife Tamara of Moss Hill, Texas, Keylynn Kirkland of Votaw, Texas, Dreylynn Kirkland of Votaw, Texas; great grandchildren, Amilia Kirkland, Oliver Williams; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, 1:00 pm at New Life Church 42493 Hwy 105 Batson, Texas 77519 with Pastor Dean Love and Pastor Bill Campbell officiating. Interment to follow at Votaw Cemetery in Votaw, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 11:00 am until service time at New Life Church.

Honoring Curtis as pallbearers are Coy Duty, Drake Kirkland, Bobby Rawson, Tony Potter, and Kevin Kirkland.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Moss family for funeral services at Faith and Family Funeral Services.

