Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2023:

Heifner, Trace – Theft of Property

Brown, Dennis Jodie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Pleasant, Renee Maree – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment

Finney, David William – Harassment (no mugshot)

McAnally, Annette May – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Alejandre, Jorge – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Fontenot, Andrew – Prohibited Weapon (no mugshot)

