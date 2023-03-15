Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2023:

  • Heifner, Trace – Theft of Property
  • Brown, Dennis Jodie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Pleasant, Renee Maree – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment
  • Finney, David William – Harassment (no mugshot)
  • McAnally, Annette May – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Alejandre, Jorge – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Fontenot, Andrew – Prohibited Weapon (no mugshot)
Alejandre, Jorge
Heifner, Trace
McAnally, Annette May
Pleasant, Renee Maree

