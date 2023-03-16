4 arrested on drug charges in Hull

Acting on a tip, the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office began an investigation regarding the distribution of methamphetamine from a residence located on County Road 2043 in Hull.

During the course of the investigation, Pct 4. investigators were able to secure a search warrant for the premises, which was issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.

On Friday, March 10, Pct. 4 investigators executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team and the Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office.

Investigators from the two constable’s offices conducted a search of the premises, which reportedly resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, valium and marijuana. Digital scales, packaging material and assorted drug paraphernalia were also found.

Four suspects were arrested at the scene and are identified as follows:

Glenn Shephard – charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first degree felony.

Laura Foster – charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Kenneth Stansel – charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1/1-B, one gram or more but less Than 4 grams, a third degree felony.

Samuel Freeze – charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, one gram or more but less than 4 grams, a first degree felony; one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than one gram, a third degree felony; one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than one gram, a state jail felony and one count of Fraudulent Use and/or Possession of Identifying Information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

Shephard, Glenn Stansel, Kenneth Niel Freeze, Samuel Ernest Foster, Laura Marie

Freeze also had outstanding arrest warrants for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Enhanced, a third degree felony, and Possession of a Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility, a third degree felony.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us.

All tips will remain confidential.

