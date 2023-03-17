Aubree Nicole Thornton, 16, of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born on Friday, August 18, 2006, in Conroe, Texas, to Richie and Vicki Thornton.
Loving Family
Siblings: Scotty Ely and wife Hallie, Avery Thornton and Addison Thornton
Grandparents: Regina and Ricky Staggs, and Edna Thornton
Aunts: Brandee Shropshire and husband Jason, Sheila Valentine and husband Vance, and Julie Bolster
Numerous family and friends that loved her dearly
Aubree is preceded in death by her grandfathers John Thornton and Jack Burrows.
Service for Aubree will be held on March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.
