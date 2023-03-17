Aubree Nicole Thornton, 16, of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born on Friday, August 18, 2006, in Conroe, Texas, to Richie and Vicki Thornton.

Loving Family

Siblings: Scotty Ely and wife Hallie, Avery Thornton and Addison Thornton

Grandparents: Regina and Ricky Staggs, and Edna Thornton

Aunts: Brandee Shropshire and husband Jason, Sheila Valentine and husband Vance, and Julie Bolster

Numerous family and friends that loved her dearly

Aubree is preceded in death by her grandfathers John Thornton and Jack Burrows.

Service for Aubree will be held on March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Aubree Nicole Thornton, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

