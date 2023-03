The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 14, 2023:

Minter, Mylove Navene – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Arevalo, Jairo Alexander – Sexual Abuse of Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14 (no mugshot)

Turner, Lance – Illegal Dumping

Carnegie, Michael Oneal – Tampering With Identification Numbers

Harris, Kent Vonerick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (two counts)

Gutierrez, Andrew – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

