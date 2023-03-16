Gavina Martinez, 65, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was born on Friday, October 25, 1957, in Cutzamala, Mexico, to Guillermo Vazquez and Ines Vazquez, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Gavina was also preceded in death by her sister, Leodegaria Vazquez. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Maurilio Martinez; sons, Javier Martinez, Eusebio Vazquez; daughters, Maria Ryans, Martha Martinez; brother, Consa Vazquez; grandchildren, Daniel Martinez, Prisila Martinez, Alec Martinez, Monica Ryans, Camila Argumedo, Landon Ryans, Xavier Lopez, Makaela Lopez; great-grandchildren, Jaziel Castillo, Nathaniel Martinez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Gavina will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday March 17, 2023, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Services will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday March 18, 2023 at 10:00am. Interment for Gavina will immediately follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Garden.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gavina Martinez, please visit our floral store.

