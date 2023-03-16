Edwin Dale Stephens was born on November 29, 1932, in Petal, Mississippi, to parents Monroe and Annie Stephens. He passed away on March 12, 2023, at the age of 90.

Edwin served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He will be remembered as a hardworking man, a good friend and for the deep love he had for his family. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Edwin is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Jarrell Stephens; parents, Monroe Stephens and Annie Sapp; sons, Ronnie Byrd, Mitchell Byrd, Michael Byrd; daughter, Mildred Darlene Stephens; brothers, M.C. Stephens, David Stephens; and sister, Onie Lea Smith. He is survived by his daughter Myra Stephens, son Edwin Stephens, Jr., grandchildren Mitchell R. Byrd, James Byrd, Carlee Stancil, Jennifer Miller, Kelly Byrd, Ronnie Byrd, Jr., Edwin C. Stephens, Kenneth Stephens, Kevin Stephens, Miranda Hammond, Michael Mollica, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 10am – 12:30pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. A graveside service will follow at 2pm at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas with Bro. Carl Williams officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Edwin C. Stephens, Kenneth Stephens, Kevin Stephens, Michael Mollica, Matt Hammond, and Bobby Windt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Edwin Stephens, Jr., Eric Stephens, Sherman Stephens, Billy Ford, Sonny Clark, and Sammy Robinson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

