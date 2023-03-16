Missing woman with intellectual disability found safe in Kingwood

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were notified on March 16 that a staff member from the Kingwood Hospital recognized Amanda Cutrara from the missing person flyer posted earlier this week.

Law enforcement personnel went to the scene and confirmed the female was indeed Amanda. She has since been reunited with loved ones.

Detectives will eventually be speaking with Amanda about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance; however, she will need some time to rest and settle in with family.

“Thank you to Houston Police Department for their assistance and to everyone who shared information about Amanda,” a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reads.

