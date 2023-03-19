Kiley Jym “Mom” Boeve, 48, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2023, in Baytown. Kiley was born December 22, 1974, in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Jimmie E. Thomas and Kathy J. Bex Thomas.

Kiley resided in Dayton for the past 16 years and had previously lived overseas for 15 years with stays in Germany, Italy and Japan. She most recently was employed in construction as a purchasing agent for Ship Channel Constructors.

Kiley, “known to everyone as Mom,” was the station mom for ESD #3 in Dayton and was also the Treasurer for Liberty County ESD #3. Most of those that worked for ESD #3 just knew her as “mom” and she relished in that title. At home, she lived for her grandbabies and loved each and every one of them with her whole heart. She was a very family oriented person and some of her favorite times included going to the race track to watch Dennis race. She will be missed immensely by all those at the station, by her many friends and especially her loving family.

Kiley was preceded in death by her father Jimmie Thomas, her daddy Glenn Warner and grandparents Charlie B and Julia Thomas, Billy and Ruth Bex.

She is survived by her mother – Kathy Warner; sons- Dennis Lee Holley, Tyler Lane Wilson; daughters- Chelsea Leeann Penland and husband Matthew, Haley Elizabeth Holley, Lauren Ashleigh Wilson White; brothers-Jarrod “Judd” Thomas and wife Theresa, Glenn Keith Warner, Matthew Glenn Warner, special brother-Bradley Thomas and wife Kathy; grandchildren- Keegan Lee Holley, Kinsley Elizabeth Holley, Maileigh Grace Penland, Georgia Beth Penland, Cayden Caleb Anderson, Javin Tye Boul; nephews- Dominic Michael Warner; nieces- Chelsi Renee Thomas-Albert and husband Traey

Pallbearers for Ms. Boeve will be Josh Alley, Kevin Alley, Nic Nelson, Caleb Anderson, Rylan Dubiel, A.J. Richardson, Ricky Hawkey, Hannah Lunsford, Jacob Boul, and Dustin Hatcher.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas at 11:00 a.m. All arrangements will be handled under the services of Pace Stancil Funeral Home.

