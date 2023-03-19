Susan Gail Collier was born on February 21, 1949, in Pasadena, Texas, to parents Ralph and Nila Heard. She passed away on March 16, 2023, at the age of 74.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Ervin Heard and Nila Jeanne Decker Heard; and sisters Jeanette Miller and Maggie Seagroves. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Billy Collier; sisters Mary Munson and husband Leon; special niece Suellen Runyon; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Susan loved her animals and her cat, and she was an exceptional cook. She loved her family deeply and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:00am at the Pace-Stancil Chapel will Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Bluewater Cemetery in Livingston, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be C.W. Collier, Greg Munson, Gerald Munson, Perry Hare, Jack Allen Haltom, and Craig “Booger” Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roper Ellison, Larry Brister, Ricky Phillips, and Jonathan Hare.

