Beverly Ann Thomassee, born April 6, 1949, passed away quietly, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She followed her beloved husband Gerald Jules Thomassee, her parents William “Watt” and Mattie Lou Moorman, and her siblings Kenneth Moorman and Elaine Ferguson. She leaves behind her sister Vivian Deshirlia; her children Mandi Doucet (Keith), Brandi Brown, and Tracey Thomassee (Kathy); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her best friend Sherry Boutte; and countless other special friends and family members.

Beverly entered adulthood as a young wife with three small children. Each child was a blessing, but she doted on her youngest (while denying any favoritism, of course). She believed marriage was a commitment that you worked on every day. When her husband Gerald passed away, they had been married for 54 years.

Armed only with a GED, she faced life refusing to take “no” for an answer. She worked as a church secretary before becoming a self-taught computer programmer who successfully sold her own software. By the end of her career, she was working from home on her own terms with her faithful barking companions Belle and Freckles.

She held tightly to her faith and her desire to serve others. She spent years dedicating her time to the church and visiting hospice patients. Never one to rest at home for long, she traveled the world. If you were available, then you were free to join her. If you were not, then she would fearlessly travel alone. She visited Australia, Nova Scotia, Ireland, Alaska, Jerusalem and many other locations. Her favorite city was Rome, where she attended mass celebrated by three different Popes.

She was generous with her money and her time. She always had an open room to host family, an arm out to help, and strong words to encourage you to travel down a positive path.

We will miss her greatly, but perhaps not her cooking. We wait for the day to join her for a cup of coffee, a glass of champagne, and a piece of chocolate. But please mom, no more cigarettes in heaven.

The family would love to see you support Beverly’s legacy of service through a donation of your time to your local church, charity, or service organization. We send out our special thanks to the nurses of Hospice Plus and her loving caretakers Mary Byrd and Jayda Matlock.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 2207 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am, with Rev. Fr. Philip Tran as Celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

