James Lyndal Moore, 81, of Cleveland, Texas , passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was born on Thursday, October 9, 1941, in Levelland, Texas, to Hubert James Moore and Margaret Moore, both of whom have preceded him in death. James was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard White, great-grandchildren, Michael Sackett and Michelle  Sackett.  

Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter Cheryl Jacques and husband Pat, sons Clif Moore and wife Angela, Troy Moore and wife Rhonda; two sisters Sue  Gottschalk and husband Bill, Phyllis  Davis; grandchildren, Michael  Sackett, Champion  Greening, Ashley Davis, Joshua  Sackett, Kristal Farris, Crystal Moore, Christopher Knight, Candice Knight, Ashton Dillard, Madison Moore; along with 23 great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for James will be held at Neal Funeral Home  on Monday March 20, 2023, from 6 pm to 9pm.  Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 2 pm.  Interment for James will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery.  Officiating Pastor Troy Moore.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

