Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 16, 2023:

  • Kinney, Russell – Driving While License Invalid
  • Waiter, Thomas Shane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Ochoa Molina, Hector Alexander – Possession of Prohibited Weapon
  • Sprague, Shannon Kay – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Bacilet, Carlos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Thomas, Felicia Ann – Public Intoxication
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – Interfering with Duties of a Public Servant
  • Addison, Matthew Lyle – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
Addison, Matthew Lyle
Ochoa Molina, Hector Alexander
Sprague, Shannon Ray
Thomas, Felicia Ann
Waiter, Thomas Shane
Solomon, Erick Demound
Bacilet, Carlos

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.