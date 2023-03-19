Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 16, 2023:

Kinney, Russell – Driving While License Invalid

Waiter, Thomas Shane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Ochoa Molina, Hector Alexander – Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Sprague, Shannon Kay – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Bacilet, Carlos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Thomas, Felicia Ann – Public Intoxication

Solomon, Erick Demound – Interfering with Duties of a Public Servant

Addison, Matthew Lyle – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

