Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 17, 2023:

Garcia, Victoria Skye – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief

Tully, Hayden – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14

Todd, Nancee R – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana

Lewis, Brad Lee – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)

Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Harassment of Public Servant, Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction and Theft of Property

Vega, Carlos – Public Intoxication

