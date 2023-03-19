Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 17, 2023:
- Garcia, Victoria Skye – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief
- Tully, Hayden – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14
- Todd, Nancee R – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana
- Lewis, Brad Lee – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)
- Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Harassment of Public Servant, Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction and Theft of Property
- Vega, Carlos – Public Intoxication