Local organizations host a community cleanup in Colony Ridge

By Cynthia Silva

A community cleanup took place in the Colony Ridge community on Saturday, March 18. The event was organized by Safe Space for Girls, a group of teenage girls who volunteer in Colony Ridge, and Elite Off-Road Recovery, a local organization dedicated to disaster rescue in Plum Grove.

The volunteers met at the Santa Fe Administration and Activities Building at 8 a.m. Breakfast, trash bags, trash grabbers and safety vests were provided by Houston El Norte POA. After eating breakfast and coordinating, volunteers followed a local volunteer Raquel Reyna to the nearest roadway that needed cleaning.

In addition to a trailer and truck with safety lights, Liberty County Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire provided three additional volunteers, including himself.

Preslee Enloe picks up trash along Santa Fe Road at Saturday’s cleanup.

Cleanup began on both sides of Santa Fe Road in the Colony Ridge Community as the volunteers split into groups. The nearly two-hour-long collection resulted in many bags of trash being picked up from the roadway.

“Elite Off-Road Recovery would like to thank everyone who came out and volunteered with us and Safe Space today. We want to give a big thank you to Commissioner David Whitmire and his crew for not only providing a truck and trailer, but going above and beyond with staying and helping pick up trash off the roadways to help clean up our communities,” said Mike Overbay, founder of Elite Off-Road Recovery.

The next cleanup is scheduled for April 22. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, send an email to safespacesantafe@gmail.com.

It took a team of volunteers just two hours to beautify the Santa Fe Community on Saturday.

