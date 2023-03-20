Country music chart-topper Doug Stone coming to PWR Texan Theater on Friday

PWR Texan Theater in Cleveland is bringing country music singer Doug Stone, known for his chart-topping songs like “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box) and “In a Different Light”, and Little Skynyrd, an authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, to the concert stage on the last weekend of March. Stone will perform with special guest Zach Jones on Friday, March 24, and Little Skynyrd will perform on Saturday, March 25.

Tickets for both shows are available through https://www.outhousetickets.com/. Reserved seating for the Doug Stone show are $30 to $50; tickets for the Little Skynyrd show are $10 to $35.

Doug Stone found his mark in music as a lonesome baritone balladeer, although he was very adept at hard-up-tempo country. At the age of 5, he began learning guitar from his mother, an avid singer and musician. At 7, he was given the opportunity to open for Loretta Lynn.

Doug Stone has eight #1 singles and 11 Top 10 singles, and has sold more than 10 million albums.

In his youth, Stone played at skating rinks, local bars or any money-making project to help his father make ends meet. In the daytime, Stone worked as a mechanic, something else that came to him naturally. At the age of 30, a Nashville manager paired him up with Epic, his first record label. He debuted in 1990 with the single, “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” the first release from his 1990 self-titled album “Doug Stone” for Epic records. This album produced a handful of chart-topping singles. Following these songs was his first number one, “In a Different Light,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

Both this album and its successor, “I Thought It Was You,” released in 1991, earned Stone a platinum certification from The Recording Industry Association of America for U.S. shipments of one million copies. Two more albums for Epic, 1992’s “From The Heart” and 1994’s “More Love,” were each certified gold. Stone has charted 22 singles on Hot Country Songs, with his greatest chart success coming between 1990 and 1995. In this time span, he charted eight Number Ones including: “In a Different Light,” “A Jukebox and a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love,” “Addicted to a Dollar,” and “Why Didn’t I think of That.” He also had 15 more Top Five singles.

In early 1992, Stone found that one of the arteries in his heart was almost entirely blocked. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery and took time off to recover, just as his third album, “From the Heart,” was released. With a gold certification for shipments of 500,000 copies, “From the Heart” included two Number Ones among its four singles: “Too Busy Being in Love” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.” The other two singles were “Warning Labels” and “Made for Lovin’ You,” at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.

One month later, Stone released an album titled “The First Christmas.” In June 1994, Stone discovered that he was having breathing problems, which were affecting his singing. Doctors at Vanderbilt University’s medical center failed to find any problems in his throat. A second consultation revealed a lump in his nostril that amazingly was not cancerous.

While Stone was undergoing treatment, his Greatest Hits, Vol.1 compilation was released in late 1994. This album included the new song “Little Houses,” which debuted on the charts in October 1994 and peaked at No. 7 in early 1995. Stone made his acting debut in the 1995 film “Gordy.” “Gordy,” a heartwarming story featured Doug as Luke McAllister, a struggling musician. Gordy paved the way for stone’s acting career and featured several of his songs.

In 2011, Stone moved on to another movie role, “When the Storm God Rides,” a Thomas E. Kelly film. Always the adventurer, in 2000 Doug suffered a broken ankle and a cracked rib after crashing his ultra-light plane in Robertson County, Tenn. It was an experience that would put him back in the studio, recording the self-inspired single “Caught Dead Living,” based off of Stone’s “larger-than-life personality,” and love for living life to its fullest.

In April 2012, Stone hit the road again bringing this hits to venues and fans around the country. It also inspired him to go back and pull out all the demo sessions he had recorded over the previous 20 years, and in 2014, he released the album “Doug Stone ‘The Demos: 20 Years of Life.”

Thirty years after starting his career in country music, after having enjoyed eight #1 singles and 11 Top 10 singles, and selling more than 10 million albums, Stone is still performing to dedicated fans all across the nation.

Little Skynyrd

Little Skynyrd is an authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band based in North Texas that has played literally hundreds of shows across the mid and south west over a span of 8-plus years. The band is comprised of musicians who grew up with Skynyrd, love playing their music, and strive to keep their music alive.

Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote and played some the most rockin’, high-energy and fun music ever. Little Skynyrd is out to play those great songs as close to the originals as possible. Their goal is to make people feel like they are back in the 70s at a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert.

With a double guitar assault, rock solid vocals, honky tonk piano, and a thumping rhythm section, Little Skynyrd delivers all of the passion and energy of the originals, cranking out all the Skynyrd classics. People who come to their concerts can release their inner Free Bird and party like it’s 1975!

For more information on PWR Texan Theater or future performances, go online to https://www.pwrtexantheatre.com/ and click on “Upcoming Events.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

