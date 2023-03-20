Love Field dedicated at Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton

Calvary Baptist Church of Dayton dedicated Love Field – a baseball practice field – that is open to the entire community on Sunday, March 19.

Church members were encouraged to wear baseball jerseys for the field dedication on Sunday, but Pastor Ken Davis said the emphasis was all about the church’s mission to worship God and show others His love.

After morning worship, the Calvary Church family moved to the field and prayed that God would use it for His glory and that people would come to know Jesus.

Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Ken Davis (right) took part in the dedication of Love Field on Sunday.

Several youths then threw out first ceremonial first pitches, followed by a lunch of “ballpark food” in the activities building.

“Love Field is free for all to use on a first-come, first served basis. It is Calvary’s way of loving God and loving our neighbors,” said Pastor Ken Davis.

While the field is not a groomed field suitable for professional tournaments, as it has no professional lighting or dugouts and is simply a backstop with bases, it is perfect as a practice field.

“I coach a 12U team and we use it for that. Eventually we hope to add some lights but right now we are just dedicating it as a practice field,” said Davis.

Calvary Baptist Church of Dayton is located at 4031 FM 1960. For information on reserving the field, call Pastor Davis at 832-643-5828.

Children took their turns at pitching balls at the dedication of Love Field on Sunday.

