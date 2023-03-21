Lone Star College seeks adjunct faculty to teach summer and fall courses

Lone Star College relies on adjunct (part-time) faculty to help address its increasing enrollment and the growing need for more skilled workers in a variety of industries.

“Adjunct faculty have different background experiences that provide students with real-world knowledge and expertise to help them be successful in the workforce,” said Kristi Bonnin, LSC Recruiting Director.

LSC will hold an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on March 28 from 3:30-7 p.m. (last entry is at 6:30 p.m.) to recruit adjuncts for academic and workforce programs. The event will occur inside the Lone Star Community Building located at 5000 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands.

“Lone Star College is looking for potential adjunct faculty who want to make a difference in students’ lives and pass along their knowledge base to others,” said Bonnin. “Candidates should also have a passion for student success.”

Department chairs from various disciplines across the college system will be on-site to conduct on-the-spot interviews and assist job seekers with applications. Interested applicants should bring copies of their resumes, unofficial transcripts, certifications and licenses. Adjuncts hired at the event will teach courses that begin in the summer and fall of 2023.

“These positions offer many advantages, including flexible schedules for busy people interested in teaching and the satisfaction of making a difference in our community,” said Bonnin.

The LSC Adjunct Faculty Career Fair event and hiring for these disciplines represents adjunct faculty positions only. To pre-register for the event, visit LoneStar.edu/AFCF. For full-time faculty positions and other job openings, view LoneStar.edu/Employment.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

