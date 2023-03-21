Betty Jo Odom Ward Bain was born August 3, 1930, to loving parents, Ocie, and Ella Maye Odom. She passed away on March 16, 2023, at the age of 92.

Betty was the oldest of three girls, and from a very young age she had a dream of becoming a nurse. She worked in a doctor’s office in high school, and left home to attend nursing school in Houston, Texas. She met Charlie Ward while attending school, fell in love and was married on August 14, 1949. She and her sister Ocie Maye had a double wedding.

Life with Charlie and three children, Colleen, Pat, and Mike kept her busy. Charlie moved his family to Maracaibo, Venezuela in 1958 to pursue his career with Superior Oil Co. Another move back to New Caney, Texas came in 1963. As her children got older, she returned to her nursing dream. Again, working in a doctor’s office, and receiving her LVN license.

After Charlie’s death in 1971 she attended Houston Baptist University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1974. She worked as an ICU nurse for many years. During this time, she met and married lab technician, Darrell Bain, who worked with her at Conroe hospital. They traveled together to work at a hospital in Saudi Arabia. After their return, they moved to Shepherd, Texas. Later they established the D Bar B Christmas Tree Farm. During this time Betty moved from working in the hospital to working in home health care. After 37 years in the nursing profession, Betty retired.

Betty was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great daughter. She pursued her dreams and lived an independent life until she was 92 years old. The Lord richly blessed her and all her family through her love, grace and kindness. She will be missed here on Earth, but we will join her in Heaven.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Ocie and Ella Maye Odom; sister, Margie Primrose; husbands Charles Ward and Darrell Bain; grandson, Doug Cargill; granddaughter, Cheryl Rodgers; great grandsons, Patrick Rodgers, Charlie Adams and Jeremy Whitman. She is survived by daughters, Colleen Cargill and husband James, Patricia Pass and husband Rob, and Linda Ward; sons, Allen Bain and Randy Bain; grandchildren, David Cargill, Jason Pass, Robyn Pass, Bridgette Adams, Amy Whitman, and Rowdy Bain; sister Ocie Maye Perry; 12 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00am at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home chapel in Cleveland, Texas with Ronnie Seagroves officiating.

