William Lloyd Finch, 95, passed away March 17, 2023. He was born May 11, 1927, to Bertha and Glenn Anderson Finch. A native Houstonian and the tenth of ten children, he was known to family as “Billy” and to co-workers as “Willie” and William. He served in the United States Navy and is a World War II veteran.

Prior to his retirement from Southwestern Bell, William and his wife moved from Houston to Cleveland to live the country life which included gardening, chickens and a few cows. Even though there was always something to do at the homestead, William found time for golf. He was an avid golfer and member of the Cleveland Golf Club.

William is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou Finch and all nine of his siblings. He is survived by his two sons, Mike Finch and wife, Joyce and Norman Finch, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Terrace at Kingwood, The Home Care Family and Genus Patris Hospice for the care they gave to William during his final days.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

