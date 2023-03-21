Ralph David Roberts, 82, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born on January 9, 1941, to L.C. Roberts and Alva Valeria Roberts, both of whom have preceded him in death, along with his sister, Linda Sue Greshaw.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Patricia Roberts; daughter, Rona Danielle Shannon; three sons, Randy Richardson Roberts, Davy Bryant Roberts, Jim Patrick Roberts; five granddaughters, Stephanie Shannon Corbridge, Remington Roberts, Kylie Roberts, Dixie Roberts, Summer Roberts; seven grandsons, Daniel Shannon, Hunter Roberts, Heston Roberts, Rayden Roberts, Kaden Roberts, Austin Roberts, Beau Roberts; six great-grandsons, Kinsler Corbridge, Wiley Shannon, Tyler Shannon, Adrian Shannon, Brody Shannon, Nolan Shannon; two great-granddaughters, Braelynn Corbridge, Gwendolyn Corbridge; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Ralph will be held at Neal Funeral Home on March 23, 2023 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm . Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on March 24, 2023 at 10:00am. Interment for Ralph will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil Rest Garden.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

