The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 18, 2023:

Vacha, William Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Charles, Thomas Jacob – Hold for Montgomery County

Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

Brewer, Jordan Jacquette – Possession of Marijuana

Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Theft of Mail

Mallard, Chris Laroy – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

