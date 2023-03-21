Street racers to take on HPD officers Saturday night at 105 Speedway in Cleveland

This Saturday, in Cleveland, Texas, the ultimate battle of the speedsters will commence. Street racers will go head-to-head with Houston police officers on the 105 Speedway, a dirt track located at 1288 Fostoria Road, in a spectacular race as drivers attempt to gain the lead in souped-up Crown Victorias.

Though they started on opposite sides of the law, both teams will be united in an intense rush of adrenaline and a spirit of men being men.

“We want people to come out to see us race. We are doing this in a good, wholesome spirit,” said Ken Nealy, first vice-president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

The Cop Cruiser Showdown was the inspiration of Randy Seals, who was jailed last weekend after he and another street-racing enthusiast were arrested by Houston police officers. Seals, who professes to be pro-law enforcement, got in a little trouble after a bout of street racing following the Texas 2K race in Baytown.

“Every racing enthusiast from around the area and out of state comes to this race. This is usually some street racing after that. I went street racing and raced three rounds, winning all three rounds. When I pulled back to my trailer to load up my vehicle, everyone around me started yelling, ‘Cops, cops, cops.’ They had 10 police cars suddenly there. We found out that police had a drone and two undercover police officers in the crowd,” said Seals. “I went to jail and the guy I raced went to jail. The HPD Union guys put my picture and videos on Facebook for all the world to see. When they started trolling us, I said, ‘Hey, we have a car. Do you want to drive it in a race against us?'”

Before long, Seals and his racing friends and Houston Police Officers’ Union officers agreed to Saturday’s race in Cleveland. Seals and his buddies are having fun while detailing the Crown Vics that the police officers will drive. Decals advertising Shipley Donuts are on the sides and racing stripes that look like bacon are on the hood and trunk. Seals said the bacon racing stripes were the inspiration of HPD officers.

“We are not cop haters,” Seals said. “We just want them to be just as enthusiastic in this race as they were in posting the videos of our street racing. We are just going to have fun.”

Because he has raced at the 105 Speedway since he was a young man, Seals plans to start at the back of the pack.

“None of the police officers have raced on this track. I am not trying to win it. I want them to try to win it. It wouldn’t be much fun for anyone if I went out there and beat them, so I will start in the very back and will have four passengers for some extra weight in my car,” Seals said.

Despite Seals’ confidence in his driving skills, Nealy feels certain that HPD officers will claim the checkered flag.

“You have to take into consideration the quarterly training requirements we go through by driving on our track. We are using our track this week to fine-tune our skills,” he said with a laugh.

Two of the drivers competing for HPOU are undercover, so they will be wearing masks.

When asked if the masks might also be an attempt to hide their shame in a humiliating loss, Nealy jokingly replied, “The other competition won’t even see the masks. All they will see is our smoke!”

Saturday’s event will have a total of six classes with hot laps starting at 6 p.m. and heat races starting at 7 p.m. It will be a full night of racing with street stock, modified, mini stocks and factory stocks. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands will open at 5 p.m.

Pit pass tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5 through 12. Grandstand seating is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 through 12. Children ages 4 and under are free. Seniors 65 and older pay $10 per ticket. Veterans and first responders are free with a valid identification card. Coolers are $10 each (no glass). As this event is expected to draw a large crowd, bring a folding chair if you want to ensure you have a seat. There will also be standing room along the fence.

The concession stands will be selling grilled burgers, lean sausage wraps, nachos, Frito pies, hot dogs, cold drinks, candy and snow cones.

To follow information on the race, go to https://www.facebook.com/105SpeedWayRacing or https://www.facebook.com/HPOUTX/

