4 men facing drug charges after largest Fentanyl-related bust in Hardin County history

Four Silsbee men are facing drug charges and law enforcement is seeking more suspects in what the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is calling the largest fentanyl bust in Hardin County history.

On March 17, 2023, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 600 block of South 14th Street in Silsbee. This search of a private residence was court-ordered by Hardin County Justice of the Peace Chris Ingram, of Silsbee. Sheriff’s Office personnel were assisted by the Silsbee Police Department and the Texas DPS Highway Patrol. Once inside, authorities detained four suspects and reportedly discovered approximately 10,000 pressed tablets, methamphetamine, marijuana, promethazine syrup and four handguns.

Approximately 10,000 tablets were discovered throughout the home and these tablets contained what is commonly referred to as Ecstasy, which is street slang for a prohibited substance known as 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is illegal to possess. They were laced with Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. These tablets were of different shapes and sizes and were present in a rainbow of colors.

Officers also seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and promethazine syrup, which is a sedative in liquid form that is a controlled substance. Authorities believe that the residence was being used to distribute these illegal substances to buyers from throughout southeast Texas. These fentanyl-laced tablets have a street value of $5-$15 each.









According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, “This is the largest seizure of fentanyl in Hardin County history, and it shows the lengths these drug dealers will go to entice youth and young adults to purchase these tablets. They appear very colorful and are meant to mimic a popular candy in a rainbow assortment of colors. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous and has resulted in numerous overdoses throughout the nation. The drug itself is easily absorbed upon touch and has resulted in numerous law enforcement personnel being overcome from exposure.”

Investigators are working in partnership with Hardin County District Attorney Rebecca Walton and this large-scale seizure is on-going, as authorities seek to identify other participants and suspects.

The following are the defendants and the charges against them:

Travorris Omontre-De’Lano White, 20, of Silsbee

• Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 4 but less than 200 grams, $500,000 F/1 (Meth)

• Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 200 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Fentanyl)

• Manufacture Controlled Substance PG 2, more than 4 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Ecstasy)

• Possession Controlled Substance PG 2A, less than two ounces, $5,000 (Synthetic Marihuana) Class B Misd.

• Possession of Marihuana less than two ounces, $5,000 Class B Misd.

Tyrese Jaquesz Harmon, 22, of Silsbee

• Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 200 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Fentanyl)

• Manufacture Controlled Substance PG 2, more than 4 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Ecstasy)

• Possession of Marihuana less than two ounces, $5,000 Class B Misdemeanor

Theodore Lee Follie IV, 20, of Silsbee

• Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Fentanyl)

• Manufacture Controlled Substance PG 2, more than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Ecstasy)

• Tamper with Evidence, $15,000 F/3

Jorden Tyvone Edwards, 22, of Silsbee

• Possession of Dangerous Drug, Class A Misdemeanor, $5,000 (Already Bonded Out)

