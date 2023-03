The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 20, 2023:

Smith, Gloria Danielle – Hold for Harris County

Wright, Gregory Earl – Criminal Trespass

Hernandez-Serrano, Brian Miguel – Assault of a Public Servant and Escaping While Arrested/Confined (NO MUGSHOT)

Osorio, Luis Andres – Possession of Marijuana

Solis, Roland Gabriel – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

