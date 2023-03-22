Dallas Craig Smith, 60, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Houston Methodist in Baytown Texas. He was born September 16, 1962, in Liberty, Texas, to parents Perry Wilborn Smith and Barbara Smith. Craig attended Anahuac High School, graduating in 1981.

In his early years, he enjoyed spending time with his three brothers and their rowdy crew which more times than not led to them being in some form of trouble. He had numerous entertaining stories that he loved to share over and over about those days. Some of his favorite stories included fishing with his Grandma Redman, and his summer trips with his mother visiting his grandfather, Dallas H. Fullerton, in Arizona and Colorado. He always claimed that his daddy was his best friend and made his childhood a little more entertaining.

After school, Craig worked with his father and brother, Perry Wayne, at their asphalt company, but found his true passion to be surveying. He later went to work for Gullett & Associates, surveying alongside his brother Bear and numerous other close friends. He traveled the coastal states, and even Puerto Rico, doing what he loved and making lifelong friends and memories along the way. He provided for his family working for Gullett & Associates for close to fifteen years when he decided to try something new and went to work with William Company being a pipeline inspector.

In 1985 he married the love of his life, Lisa Marie Smith, and had three daughters: Lauren “Larn” Ashley Authier, Dallas Paige Smith, and Monica Sumer Smith. He was a proud father who doted on his girls and was their biggest supporter. He made sure that his home was always open to any friends of theirs, many times being referred to as Daddy Craig. The support and love that he showed to his three girls carried on to all his grandkids. He was so happy be a Papaw!

There are so many stories to be told about our dad and the kind of man he was. He had the biggest heart for everyone and never met a stranger. He always had an eye for someone else’s junk and would bring it home to tinker with making it “like new” he said. Near the end of his life, he enjoyed all his visits with family and friends.

Craig was preceded in death by his father; his brother Perry Wayne Smith; Maternal Grandparents Dallas H. Fullerton and Betty Jo Fullerton; Paternal Grandparents Perry E. Smith and Mattie Lee Smith; Aunts Joan Fullerton Webb, B.B. Smith Devillier and Ruby Smith Behrend. Uncle Larry Devillier; and Son-n-law Michael W. Authier; and many close friends that he has missed dearly. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Barbara Fullerton Smith; his daughters Lauren, Paige, and Monica; his grandchildren Zoey and Isabela Magana, Brinlee Conger, Kirby Authier, Oliver and Brodie Mayes, and Wilder Pittman; Brothers Michael “Bear” and Cully Smith; Numerous cousins, nieces, family and friends, including his close friend Joy who he cherished visits with.

His distinct accent will be missed dearly but we know that our dad is happy and whole again making new memories and living out some old ones with his loved ones. Please continue to tell all the stories you have with our dad; he would love that.

The Smith family wishes to thank everyone for the kind words and support throughout this difficult time.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be David Stiles, Bobby Wilson, Joel Herrington, Brian Abshire, Dean Devillier, Braxston Mayes, S.A. Webb, and Bobby Behrend. Honorary pallbearers are David Ray, Bryan Brown, Jon Baillio, Wayne Behrend, Danny Blacksher, Elmo Peddy, Steve Cline, Butch Cline, and Oliver Mayes.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1:30pm, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the First Baptist Church Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Avenue South in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2:30pm, at the church, with Pastor Shawn Buser officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

