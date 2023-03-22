Denny LeRouse Jones was born on November 10, 1957, at Caldwell Parish Memorial Hospital in Columbia, Louisiana, to Alice Rose Jones and Will George “Dub” Jones. He was the third of seven children. He is Survived by David Jones, Dewanna Jones Spiller, Debbie Jones, and Donald Jones.

Denny attended Caldwell High School, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He enlisted into the military where he became a Marine in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged due to an injury, he decided to pursue a career in logging. He drove trucks for over 30 years. He always said, “He loved the freedom of the road.” In his spare time, he loved the outdoors and riding horses and motorcycles.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Also, his loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Denny’s other beloved family who proceeds him in death was his sister Diane Alexander Davis and Danny “Fess” Jones.

