Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2023:

  • Barber, Grady Jack – Intoxication Manslaughter With a Vehicle
  • Muniz, Diego Andres – Possession of Marijuana in a drug-free zone
  • Reyes, Sofia – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Mosley, Timothy Franklin – Failure to Control Speed and Driving While License Invalid
  • Jenkel, Coleman Lee – Fleeing Police Officer (no mugshot)
  • Sanchez, Hernan – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Williams, Bruce Joseph – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tijerina, Jose Manuel – Criminal Mischief
