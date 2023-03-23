Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2023:
- Barber, Grady Jack – Intoxication Manslaughter With a Vehicle
- Muniz, Diego Andres – Possession of Marijuana in a drug-free zone
- Reyes, Sofia – Driving While Intoxicated
- Mosley, Timothy Franklin – Failure to Control Speed and Driving While License Invalid
- Jenkel, Coleman Lee – Fleeing Police Officer (no mugshot)
- Sanchez, Hernan – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Williams, Bruce Joseph – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tijerina, Jose Manuel – Criminal Mischief