Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2023:

Barber, Grady Jack – Intoxication Manslaughter With a Vehicle

Muniz, Diego Andres – Possession of Marijuana in a drug-free zone

Reyes, Sofia – Driving While Intoxicated

Mosley, Timothy Franklin – Failure to Control Speed and Driving While License Invalid

Jenkel, Coleman Lee – Fleeing Police Officer (no mugshot)

Sanchez, Hernan – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Williams, Bruce Joseph – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tijerina, Jose Manuel – Criminal Mischief

