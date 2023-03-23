Santa Fe Middle School closed due to gas leaks

For the third time in a month, a Cleveland ISD campus is being closed due to gas leaks. On Thursday, Santa Fe Middle School, located in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove, experienced gas leaks that caused the building to be evacuated. Students were sent next door to Santa Fe Elementary School, which had gas leaks on two prior occasions.

The gas leaks at Santa Fe Elementary School are fixed, but now the school district must address problems at the middle school, according to Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless, who is understandably frustrated that these issues keep arising on buildings that were just recently constructed.

“We are assessing the situation right now at the middle school. We have transportation folks on standby in the event that we dismiss early,” he said. “Parents who want to collect their middle school students are welcome to do so now. Otherwise, they will remain at the elementary school until we make a decision about whether or not we will dismiss early.”

McCanless said the District will be hiring investigators to determine the source of the leaks.

Santa Fe Elementary and Santa Fe Middle School were first opened in August 2022. Both campuses are located on the 7400 block of CR 3540 in the Santa Fe community of Colony Ridge, south of Plum Grove. Both were built by Pogue Construction, using plans designed by Huckabee Architects with Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, Inc. (LAN) serving as the construction manager.

The two campuses were funded through a portion of a $198 million, “zero tax rate increase” bond that was approved by voters in 2019.

