Bridgehaven CAC invites community to participate in Child Abuse Awareness events

Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center would like to welcome the community in participating in Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Bridgehaven CAC is offering a variety of ways that you, as the community, can participate in helping raise awareness and support our mission. Bridgehaven CAC is offering an Art Contest with submissions due on April 17th. Wear Blue on April 7th to show your support in preventing child abuse. Also, there are many volunteer opportunities available throughout the month.

March 28, 2023, at 9:00 AM – Proclamation Signing for Liberty County

March 28, 2023, at 9:30 AM – Proclamation Signing for Chambers County

March 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM – Volunteer Orientation – contact Angie Scruggs at ascruggs@bridgehavencac.org or call (936) 258-0400

April 1, 2023 – Bunny Bingo – Sold Out

April 7, 2023 – Child Abuse Awareness Day, wear your favorite blue in honor of your commitment to preventing child abuse.

April 11, 2023 – Recognizing and Reporting Presentation at Dayton Police Department

April 17, 2023 – Art Contest Submissions are due. All children between 5-17 or who currently enrolled in school are eligible to participate.

April 18, 2023, at 6:30 PM – Volunteer Orientation – contact Angie Scruggs at ascruggs@bridgehavecac.org or call (936) 258-0400

April 24, 2023 – Art Contest winners announced.

April 27, 2023, at 6:00 PM – Crime Victims’ Candlelight Vigil at the Cleveland Civic Center

Bridgehaven CAC offers a variety of services to our community, counseling to our child victims, siblings and non-offending caregivers, forensic interviews referred from Law Enforcement and CPS, referrals for mental health and social services, prevention and education and advocacy for our victims and their families.

Bridgehaven CAC offers a variety of presentations to organizations including churches, schools and civic groups throughout the community. Recognizing and Reporting abuse is one of them. Other topics include bullying, child abuse and teen dating violence. Topics can be tailored to meet the needs of the audience. These presentations are offered free of charge to promote education and awareness.

These presentations raise awareness of the consequences of child abuse by educating about the steps to take to prevent, recognize, and react to child abuse. It is our job as a community, to protect our children and keep them safe. We can all make a difference, one child at a time. Please contact Karen Kearly at 936-258-0400 for more information.

Bridgehaven’s mission is to give hope and care to the children of Liberty and Chambers counties who are victims of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The organization fosters a working relationship with the governmental agencies of the two counties assigned to protect and defend victims.

