Tarkington High School Annual Crawfish Boil set for April 1

One of the most anticipated and highly attended events in Tarkington every year is the Tarkington High School Annual Crawfish Boil. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 1, from 4 to 11 p.m., at the JBar Arena at 1780 CR 301 N, Tarkington (Cleveland). The arena, owned by Jimmy and Susan Rollins, has been the location for the crawfish boils for several years.

All the proceeds of the fundraiser goes to the Tarkington Education Foundation, which provides scholarships to every Tarkington High School senior who intends to pursue traditional education programs or vocational training after graduation.

“The purpose of the Tarkington Student Foundation (TSF) is to provide funds to all Tarkington graduates and their families to help make up the difference between the cost of furthering their education or training after graduation and what the students and their families can afford. Any Tarkington graduate who enrolls in a trade school, technical school, community college, junior college, university or other post-secondary college or career training is eligible for this scholarship,” according to the TSF mission statement.

TSF is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation that was founded in 2007 by a number of community members and school officials.

This event would not be possible without the support of the “M” Club of Tarkington, which funds and hosts the event annually. “M” Club members pay a $1,000 membership fee that helps underwrite the crawfish boil.

Last year, through the sale of crawfish and from proceeds of the live auction, TSF received $120,000 after all the bills were paid.

Kelly Amburn and the Hard Time Band are the featured entertainers this year.

Tickets for this all-you-can-eat crawfish boil may be purchased in advance for $25 for adults and $10 for students, or at the gate for $30 for adults and $15 for students.

