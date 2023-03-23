Thomas Ray “Tom” Zernial, Sr., 81, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Baytown. He was born May 13, 1941 in Beaumont to his late parents, Bennie Harvey Zernial and Mildred B. Bailey Zernial.

Tom grew up in Vidor and graduated from Vidor High School in 1959. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a retired electrician from Brown and Root after a long career with them and loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Christopher Connely and 2 brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Billy Echols Zernial; children, Janell Robinson and her husband, Ken, Thomas Zernial, Jr. and his wife, Annette, Brett Zernial and his wife Becky and Randall Zernial; brother, Danny Zernial and his wife, Betty and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

