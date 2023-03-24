Willis woman killed in SJC accident

A 65-year-old Willis woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident about 11:53 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1725 and CR 3081 (Dabney Bottom Road) in San Jacinto County.

According to Cpl. Thomas Thurston with the Texas Department of Public Safety in San Jacinto County, the deceased woman is Candace Ellison. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by James Wright, 33, also of Willis.

Their vehicle veered from the roadway, striking a concrete support for a light pole. She died at the scene.

Wright fled and was captured a mile away at Ellison’s home. Law enforcement personnel reportedly returned him to the scene and took him into custody on two charges – Failure to Stop and Render Aid Involving Death and Intoxicated Manslaughter, both second-degree felonies.

San Jacinto County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Kim Webb made the pronouncement of death. No autopsy was ordered.

Ellison’s body was taken to Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland. Her next of kin has been notified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

