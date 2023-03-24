Murder suspect sought in San Jacinto County

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, received a 911 call regarding a male subject who had been shot at a residence in the 100 block of Williamson Lane in the Willis area of San Jacinto County.

Deputies, as well as investigators, immediately responded to the scene. A deputy assigned to the Special Operations Division was first on scene and entered the residence. The deputy located a young adult male lying flat on a bed in the bedroom with a large amount of blood present.

The deputy began assessing the subject for any potential signs of life and determined the male had no pulse and no respirations. The deputy located at least two gunshot wounds on the victim. The victim was later identified as Sean Velasquez, 19, of Coldspring.

Sheriff Greg Capers and his patrol deputies and investigators from the SJCSO Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and continued the investigation. Deputies and investigators began interviewing the female reportee, who was subsequently transported to the Sheriff’s Office for further questioning and tested for residual gunshot residue analysis.

“It is believed this is an isolated incident resulting from a dating relationship-related altercation between two males and a female. One of the males is suspected to be an ex-boyfriend and the deceased is the current boyfriend. The female informed deputies the ex-boyfriend, the shooter, left the scene in a gray colored passenger car headed towards the Cypress area in Harris County,” according to a statement from Capers.

Investigators identified the ex-boyfriend as Joshua Escobar, 19, and are currently looking for that subject. Based on the investigation and a statement from the female witness, investigators have filed a warrant for Murder on Escobar.

The San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office made location and is assisting the Criminal Investigation Division and Special Operations Division with this investigation.

Escobar reportedly resides in the Cypress area of Harris County. He was last seen driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris, gray in color, with damage to the rear of the vehicle. The Toyota is bearing Texas license plate RZZ-3025. If you know the potential whereabouts of Escobar or have any information that can help investigators, you are urged to contact local law enforcement or the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend Escobar as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Bond on this Murder charge is set at $1 million dollars for Joshua Escobar.

