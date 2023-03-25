Billie Wright Allen was born September 23, 1935, in Coalgate, Oklahoma, to parents, JD Wright and Velma Anderson Wright. She passed away March 22, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 87.

Billie worked for many years for the State of Texas. She loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them. Billie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her beloved son, Greg Allen, and his wife Barbara Allen; sister, Denise Franklin; grandchildren, Zach Allen, Sara Allen, John Allen; great grandchildren, Braxton Allen and Leighton Allen; beloved dog, Rosie.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, April 3, 2023 in the Cleveland City Cemetery at 10am with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be, Zach Allen, Sara Allen, and John Allen.

