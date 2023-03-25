Bubble Run in Liberty raises money for Bridgehaven CAC

Bright and early Saturday morning, March 25, more than 40 runners/walkers and several volunteers and staff for Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center turned out for the annual Bubble Run in Liberty.

Coordinated each year to take place as part of the Liberty Jubilee street festival, the Bubble Run started and ended at the intersection of Cos and Travis streets behind First United Methodist Church of Liberty.

All entry fees are paid to Bridgehaven CAC. Bridgehaven’s mission is to give hope and care to the children of Liberty and Chambers counties who are victims of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The organization fosters a working relationship with the governmental agencies of the two counties assigned to protect and defend victims.

Attorney Brandon Davis, city attorney for Dayton and Liberty, came with his friends and family members for the Bridgehaven CAC’s annual Bubble Run on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Parker Davis, Josie Chambers, Hudson Davis, Trace Chambers, Brandon Davis, Finlee Davis, Teegan Davis, Millie Chambers, Gradee Davis and Kate Chambers.

Bridgehaven CAC is participating in Child Abuse Awareness Month in April. The organization is always in need of community volunteers and will be holding a volunteer orientation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. For more information, contact Angie Scruggs at ascruggs@bridgehavencac.org or call 936-258-0400.

People of all ages took part in the Bubble Run on Saturday. Runners/walkers set off on the Bubble Run.

Trace Chambers entertains his children and others before the start of the Bubble Run. Nick Dennis, the IT director for Liberty County, and his wife brought their children to the Bridgehaven CAC Bubble Run on Saturday. Runners/walkers set off on the Bubble Run.

