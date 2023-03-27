Albert Franklin Goodwin was born July 19, 1951 in Alvin, Texas to parents, Norman and Gladys Williamson Goodwin. He passed away March 24, 2023 in Splendora, Texas at the age of 71. Frankie was a lifelong resident of Splendora, Texas, where he loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and in his later years cooking.

He was a hard working man and was a Heavy Equipment Operator. Frankie loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Frankie was preceded in death by his father, Norman Goodwin and wife Oma Lee; mother, Gladys Mize and husband Earl.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Deborra Goodwin; sons, Clayton Goodwin, and Jesse Goodwin and wife Kellie; brothers, Allen Goodwin and wife Janice, Dale Goodwin, Wesley Goodwin and wife Lea, and Robert Mize and wife Lisa; sisters, Cathy Brown and husband James, Sue Slater and husband Danny, and Teresa Sweringen and husband Steve; grandchildren, Jessica Anderson and husband Chad, Kirsten Goodwin and Tanner, Lane Goodwin, and Trinity Collins; great grandchildren, Jaseton Anderson, Hudsen Rossman, Jaxton Anderson, Bryceton Anderson, and Rhett Rossman; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 10am.

