Helga Lieselotte Wells was born May 12, 1929, in Germany, to parents, Wilhelm and Ellie Frommhagen. She passed away in Lufkin, Texas, on March 25, 2023, at the age of 93. Helga and her husband, Monroe James Wells, owned Wells Lease Service where she worked as a secretary.

Helga loved her family and enjoyed raising her three sons. But there was something special about her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Helga will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Ellie Frommhagen; husband, Monroe James Wells; great grandson, Hudson Dwayne Neal. Helga is survived by her sons, Herbert Wilhelm Wells and wife Mary Jane Wells, David Allen Wells and wife Tressie Diane Wells, and Monroe James Wells Jr; grandchildren, Jaclyn Rachel Wells, Clint William Wells, David Allen Wells Jr, Nathan Ryan Wells, Levi James Wells, Chasity LuRae Murray, Shelly Kay Wells, and Jennifer Lynn Wells; great grandchildren, Jacob Timothy Neal, James Monroe Canterberry, Chloe LuRae Murray, Harlee Denise Wells, Wade Allen Wells, Elisha Allen Murray, Preslee Elizabeth Wells, Allie Kay Wells, and Timberlee Diane Wells.

Graveside Service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in the Morgan Cemetery at 11am with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

