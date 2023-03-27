In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023, John Lee Meanor, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his family home at the age of 72. John was born on December 5, 1950, in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, to parents Homer and Pauline Meanor.

As a young man, he served his country in the United States Air Force. He met and married Susan Gail Stash in June of 1974 and together they began building a life in Tarkington Prairie, Texas. John was a carpenter by trade, a man of God and his family was his priority above everything else.

He and Sue raised 21 children, 11 of which being adopted at birth and even more who didn’t officially carry the Meanor name but were taken in and given a loving home. John worked hard to ensure his large family never went without. He could build anything, grow anything and to his family, he was invincible. He will be deeply missed here on Earth, but he’s claimed his spot in Heaven and leaves behind a legacy of love and a family name to be proud of.

John is preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Meanor; and his sister-in-laws Bobbie and Tina.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Sue Meanor; his children, John “JJ” Meanor, Jr., Brandi Davis and husband, Buddy, Ashley Fulcher and husband, John, Lyndsi Watson and husband, Bryan, Brian Meanor and wife, Amanda, Britni Castille and husband, Josh, Katy Keniry and husband, Andrew, Tiffany Vargas and husband Oscar, Bethany Meanor, Jeremiah Meanor, Stephen Coates and wife, Mindy, Destenne Fultz, Josh Meanor and fiancé, Harley, Adam Meanor, Jasmine Henson and husband, Cody, April Meanor, Tony Meanor, Coty Meanor and Dylan Meanor; grandchildren, Roman Mejia, Jason Loden and wife, Hana, Cecil Bennett, III, Shelby Kain and husband, Shawn, Ryan Maddux, Tyler Bennett, Jayden Fulcher, Kirstin Bennett, Sarah Maddux, Caleb Meanor, Trey Fulcher, Jayme Bennett, Layla Watson, Lylie Watson, Kason Smelley, Kadence Keniry, Bryan “Bub” Watson, McKenleigh Fultz, Tracelynn Woods, Samuel Davis, Abigail Castille, Spencer Tucker, Cillian Castille, Aiden Tucker, Chase Keniry, Ellie Vargas, River Meanor, Brayleigh Fulcher, Olivia Castille and Gracie Meanor; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Mejia, Saylor Loden, Layton Loden and Tuff Kain; and his sister, Bertha Perkins.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1pm at the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 2pm with Pastor James Holt officiating.

