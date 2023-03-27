Gary Lyndon Knight, 84 of Conroe passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at his home. He was born April 29th, 1938, in Damon, Texas, the youngest son of Julian Travis and Millie Ann (Morgan) Knight.

He graduated from Conroe High School and married his high school sweetheart, Rhue Dean Lang to which he was married to for 63 years. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandad and great granddad, then God blessed him with a wife Janice for 1 ½ years.

In his younger years, Gary enjoyed canoe racing, woodworking, hunting trips and golfing. He taught the Royal Ambassadors as well as Sunday school. He traveled and worked building many churches over the years. Gary was also a Deacon to the church and eventually became ordained.

We will miss the long stories, jokes that pulled you in and most of all his laugh.

He is survived by his wife Janice Knight, daughter Loyce Ann Nunez, son Buddy Knight, stepsons Charles and Kenneth Murr, Brother J.O. “Cotton” Knight as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he is proceeded in death by his wife Rhue Dean, Brothers, Doug Knight, “Red” Knight and Tommy Knight, sisters Carolyn King, Eloise Dodd and Betty Carlisle, as well as grandson David Lyndon Nunez and son-in-law Jody Nunez.

A service will be held on Tuesday, March 28th 2023 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe. Visitation will be at 9 AM and service will be held at 10 AM. Burial will be at Morgan Cemetery in Cleveland, a reception will be held at China Grove Baptist Church in Willis, TX. Those who wish to remember Gary in a special way may send flowers or donations in his memory to the “China Grove Baptist Church Building Fund” located at 6420 FM 3081, Willis TX 77378.

