Cleveland ISD parents, community partners asked to take part in strategic planning

Cleveland ISD is excited to embark on a new shared vision journey complete with a comprehensive strategic plan that will address the unique needs of the district and ensure that students are ready and able to take on new challenges post high-school. Ultimately, this journey will impact student performance, discipline, culture, community engagement, recruit highly qualified faculty and staff, and retain the best.

Shareholders, including parents, business and community partners, Board of Trustees, teachers, students, and campus and district leaders, will design and implement the shared vision based on feedback from surveys and focus groups. This will be a multi-year adventure with a collective commitment from everyone.

“We are fortunate to have you in CISD to help lead this change and support our campuses and departments throughout the process. Miller Educational Services and Consulting will be supporting and guiding us through this process. Creating a dynamic and aspirational vision requires a variety of shareholders to lead this work,” according to statement from Cleveland ISD.

If you are interested in participating in the design process, as a parent or community partner, please click here. Below is a list of the various areas in which we need your support and insight. Some require more of your time than others. A timeline along with meeting dates are provided below. Not all who submit their name will be selected, as the size of these teams is critical.

Focus Group

This is a one-time commitment of approximately one hour. This will be an opportunity to provide authentic feedback to our consultant in a small group setting. Focus Groups are scheduled for the week of April 3. At this time, we are finalizing the dates and times of each of the various groups.

Strategic Planning Team [SPT]

This is a long-term commitment through June 2024.

The SPT will lead the work of strategic planning, including design, implementation, progress monitoring, and evaluation.

Meeting Dates: Tuesday, April 4 [3:00-5:00 p.m.], Tuesday, April 11 [3:00-5:00 p.m.], Tuesday, May 16 [8:00-11:30 a.m.]

Three to four meetings will be scheduled during the 2023-2024 school year and will occur during the late afternoon.

Guiding Documents Design Team

This is a short-term commitment through June 2023.

This team designs the guiding documents that create the framework for the shared vision. For example, defining the skills and knowledge CISD students should possess upon graduation or defining a model classroom throughout the district.

Meeting Dates: Wednesday, April 12, or Thursday, April 13 for a half day, either in the morning or afternoon (This is dependent based on the team for which you are selected.); Tuesday, May 16 [half day p.m.]. All teams meet together on May 16.

A third meeting in June may be necessary; however, some of the work could be done remotely through a review process of documents in which you provide feedback independently.

