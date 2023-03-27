Wilburn art show well attended By Bluebonnet News - March 27, 2023 FacebookTwitter The Dayton Historical Society sponsored an art show featuring the paintings by talented artist Larry Wilburn at The Old School Museum on March 25-26. Many from Dayton, Liberty, Mont Belvieu, Baytown, and other locations came to admire the art and visit with Judge Wilburn. At the conclusion of the exhibit, a drawing took place, with the lucky winner receiving an art print of Wilburn’s painting titled ‘Morning Solitude’. Linda Sanders, the winner, is shown with artist Larry Wilburn receiving the print. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...