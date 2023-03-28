Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 26, 2023:
- Cruz-Curiel, Adan – Driving While Intoxicated
- Votaw, Daniel Henry – Driving While Intoxicated
- Pineda-Pineda, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 (two counts)
- Green, Michael David – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Sanders, Travis Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fountain, Michael Eugene – Parole Violation (no mugshot)
- Craig, Quintal Rashad – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of Marijuana
- Kirchhoff, James – Theft of Driver’s License/Identification Certificate
- Hunt, Morgan Elizabeth – Hold for Harris County-Harassing Communication