Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 26, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 26, 2023:

  • Cruz-Curiel, Adan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Votaw, Daniel Henry – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Pineda-Pineda, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 (two counts)
  • Green, Michael David – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Sanders, Travis Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Fountain, Michael Eugene – Parole Violation (no mugshot)
  • Craig, Quintal Rashad – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Kirchhoff, James – Theft of Driver’s License/Identification Certificate
  • Hunt, Morgan Elizabeth – Hold for Harris County-Harassing Communication

