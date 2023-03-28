Lawrence Watson Brown, 74, of Kountze, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

Lawrence was born on July 28, 1948, to the late Woodrow Brown and Ruby Pichoff in Saratoga, Texas. Lawrence was a retired industrial hygienist for Citgo Oil company. He was a United States Army Vietnam veteran serving his country with Honors. He loved to hunt, fish, camping, and just being outdoors. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.

Lawrence was tough as nails to the very end, never quitting. He was a faithful servant to the Lord. Pawpaw loved his grandsons; they meant the world to him. Lawrence will be greatly missed by all who loved him, but his legacy will continue with his son and grandsons.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, JL Brown. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Brown of Kountze, Texas; son, Lawrence David Brown Sr. and wife Cindy of Kountze, Texas; sisters, Esther Scarborough and husband Kenny of Wildwood, Texas, Rita Peterson of Kountze, Texas; grandsons, Mikey Brown and Lawrence David Brown Jr.; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

