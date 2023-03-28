Francisco González, 51, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on March 26, 2023. He was born on May 5, 1971, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, to parents Julián González and Enedina Muñoz. Francisco was preceded in death by his parents Julián González and Enedina Munoz. Francisco was a member of the Eniel Casa De Restauración Church. He liked to watch sports, especially the Astros, take care of the animals on his farm, gamble, and listen to Tejano music. He was a very responsible and hardworking family man. He will be remembered for his loving, caring and fun personality. Francisco will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Francisco is survived by his wife, Oralia González; his son, Bryan Rodriguez; stepchildren, Marybel Gonzalez (Pedro), Pablo Ornelas (Yvonne), Lorena Delaluz (Martin) and Veronica Rangel (Salvador); her grandchildren, Davian Rodriguez, Ashley, John, Abraham, Juan, Erik, Yasmin, Daniel, Emily, Irene, Anessa, and Nicolas; and his brothers and sisters, Carmela, José, Basilio, Juana, Pedro, Rosa, Arnulfo, José Luis, Erica and Edgar González. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. m. and will be officiated by Pastor Nelson Matul in the Allison Funeral Service chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St. Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com

Francisco González, 51, de Dayton, Texas falleció el 26 de marzo de 2023. Nació el 5 de mayo de 1971 en Fresnillo, Zacatecas a sus padres Julián González y Enedina Muñoz.

A Francisco le precedieron en la muerte sus padres Julián González y Enedina Muñoz.

Francisco era miembro de la Iglesia Eniel Casa De Restauración. Le gustaba ver deportes, especialmente los Astros, cuidar a los animales de su granja, apostar y escuchar música tejana. Era un hombre de familia muy responsable y trabajador. Será recordado por su personalidad amorosa, cariñosa y divertida. Francisco será profundamente extrañado por todos aquellos que lo conocieron y lo amaron.

A Francisco le sobreviven su esposa, Oralia González; su hijo, Bryan Rodríguez; hijastros, Marybel Gonzalez (Pedro), Pablo Ornelas (Yvonne), Lorena Delaluz (Martin) y Veronica Rangel (Salvador); sus nietos, Davian Rodriguez, Ashley, John, Abraham, Juan, Erik, Yasmin, Daniel, Emily, Irene, Anessa y Nicolas; y sus hermanos y hermanas, Carmela, José, Basilio, Juana, Pedro, Rosa, Arnulfo, José Luis, Erica y Edgar González.

El velorio se llevará a cabo el viernes 31 de marzo de 2023 de 1:00 p. m. a 3:00 p. m. y los servicios funerarios comenzarán a las 3:00 p. m. y serán oficiados por el pastor Nelson Matul en la capilla de Allison Funeral Service.

Los arreglos están bajo la dirección de Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St. Liberty, Texas. Las condolencias en línea se pueden hacer en http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

