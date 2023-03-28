James F. “Jim” Higgins, Jr., was born August 8, 1960, in Tampa, Florida, to parents, James F. Higgins, Sr., and Nancy Lou Carlilse Higgins. He passed away March 26, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 62.

Jim was a Car Salesman around the area for several years. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Nancy Lou Higgins. He is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Kristy Higgins; step mother, Brenda Higgins; step father, James Patterson; son, Christopher Michael Jackson and wife Stormy; daughters, Jamie Renee Higgins and Kayla Renee Sweeten and husband Daniel; brothers, David Higgins and wife Hailey, and Danny Higgins; sisters, Anna Ruelle and husband David Chase, and Rhonda Mohrmann; grandchildren, Autumn Elaine Sweeten, Gunner Morgan Sweeten, and Thomas Michael Jackson; aunt, Gail Higgins; mother in law, Sheila Davis and husband Robbie; brothers in law, Billy Broughton and wife Melanie, Timothy Broughton, Bobby Broughton and wife Melanie, and Troy Broughton and wife Linda; beloved cat, Zahara; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel from 12-1 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm with Chaplain Tom Brouwer officiating.

