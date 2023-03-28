Kenneth Riggs was born September 7, 1938, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, Tommie Glen Riggs and Ethel Irene Dunn Riggs. He went to his Heavenly Home on March 25, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 84. Kenneth graduated from Cleveland High School in 1957 and attended college at Sam Houston State University.

After his first year, he went to seek a loan from Farmers State Bank for his tuition, but instead was offered a job at the bank, and never looked back. He served our country in the US Army for 6 months and in the reserves for 6 years.

Kenneth worked his way up to Bank President and CEO for Farmers State Bank (later becoming First Bank and Trust) and finished his career as President at Prosperity Bank. Kenneth’s favorite hobby was ranching. He ran a small herd of cattle for most all his adult life, and even operated a show pig farrowing operation for a while.

He was a lifelong contributor to the improvement of the community and its citizens and was known to have a deep love and compassion for the people of the Cleveland area. Through the years he served in the Kiwanis Club, and Rotary Club. He served many years on the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day board, with 2 terms as President. He later served on the Liberty County Appraisal Board.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cleveland where he and Mary Ann enjoyed singing in the choir for decades. He was a great family man and enjoyed all the special moments he had with all of them. He will be greatly missed by his family and the Cleveland community.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie Glen Riggs and Ethel Irene Riggs; sister, Margie Riggs. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Riggs; sons, Mark Alan Riggs and wife Melinda Riggs, and Glenn Scott Riggs and fiancé Misty Bailey; siblings, Faye Wells and husband Leon Wells, Arthur Riggs and wife Susie Riggs, and Marilyn Myers; grandchildren, Cale Braden Riggs and wife Aimee, Caitlin Susanne Riggs, Hayden Mark Riggs, Collin Kenneth Riggs and wife Kylee, Courtney Noel Riggs, Tucker Autrey Riggs, and Rylee Anne Riggs; great grandchildren, Braden Riggs, Daisy Riggs, Everly Riggs, and Blair Riggs; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Bro. Carl Williamson, Dr. Greg Smith, and Frieda White officiating. Burial will follow in the Pin Oak Cemetery.

