Liberty Elks provides goodie bags for kids to cops By Bluebonnet News - March 28, 2023 Katie Worthy, Exalted Ruler-elect for the Liberty Elks Lodge, took a break from the Jubilee Cook-off to present the Liberty Police Department with goodies bags to keep in their patrol cars. The bags are filled with coloring books, pencils, fidgets, note pads, a teddy bear, and more to give to children during an officers call out if needed. The bags were supplied from the Outreach Grant of Liberty Elks Lodge 2019.