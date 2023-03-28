Liberty Elks provides goodie bags for kids to cops

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Katie Worthy, Exalted Ruler-elect for the Liberty Elks Lodge, took a break from the Jubilee Cook-off to present the Liberty Police Department with goodies bags to keep in their patrol cars. The bags are filled with coloring books, pencils, fidgets, note pads, a teddy bear, and more to give to children during an officers call out if needed. The bags were supplied from the Outreach Grant of Liberty Elks Lodge 2019.

