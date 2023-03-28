Letter to the community

On behalf of the Friends of the Library (Liberty Municipal Library), I want to thank those who contributed to our bakeless bake sale.

This was a success once again, even though people miss buying the delicious cakes, cookies, casseroles, etc., but many expressed they like writing a check instead – less work and less calories.

The Friends and library staff appreciate you and your donations that will help our library with programs, supplies and fun activities.

Many thanks,

Beverly Davis, bake sale chairman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

